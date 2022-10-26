OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were pinned in their vehicle during a crash in Olive Township on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 2014 Ford Escape driven by a 71-year-old Holland woman and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old from Allendale were both headed south on 120th Avenue.

The Escape slowed down to turn left into a private drive. As the Silverado tried to pass the Escape, it crashed into the turning vehicle, deputies said.

The 71-year-old woman and her 81-year-old passenger were pinned in the car. Olive Township fire and rescue had to extract them. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to deputies.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.