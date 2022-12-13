Authorities respond to a house fire in Holland on Monday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Courtesy Holland Department of Public Safety)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two pets were rescued from a house fire in Holland Monday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said firefighters were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a house fire on E. 37 Street between Columbia and Lincoln avenues.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a fire in the basement. Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control and then started to search the first and second floors to see if anyone was inside, according to an HDPS news release.

Firefighters found and rescued a small dog and a cat from the house. HDPS said both pets are doing well and expected to be OK.

The department said crews remained on the scene until shortly after 9 p.m. when the fire was extinguished and smoke was ventilated from the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown.