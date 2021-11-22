2 people injured in crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash near Holland Monday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at James Street and Beeline Road in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound driver didn’t obey a red light and hit an eastbound vehicle in the intersection.

Both the southbound driver, a 70-year-old Holland woman, and the eastbound driver, a 65-year-old Holland woman, were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Both women were wearing their seat belts, officials said.

