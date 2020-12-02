2 people hurt in Ottawa County crash

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on I-96 east of Cleveland Street in Crockery Township, west of Coopersville.

Deputies say a 36-year-old Allendale man was driving a Toyota Tundra pickup truck on westbound I-96 near Cleveland Street when he hit black ice on the overpass. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, that caused him to lose control, go into the median rolling several times and stop on the shoulder on the eastbound lanes.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from out of state, were taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment.