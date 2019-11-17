2 people ejected from car in rollover accident

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured when a vehicle rolled over in Hudsonville early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to westbound I-196 at the end of the entrance ramp from 32nd Avenue just after 12 a.m. to a single car on its side.

Deputies tell News 8 an investigation of the scene showed that a 2016 Tesla entered the westbound lanes on I-196 via the entrance ramp from 32nd Avenue when the driver lost control near the end of the ramp and left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled over several times, ejecting the two backseat passengers.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said all 4 of the vehicles occupants were injured in the crash and were rushed to Metro Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was listed as a 39-year-old man of Allendale who was wearing a seat belt and is in stable condition.

The front passenger was a 38-year-old man also from Allendale who wore his seat belt and is in stable condition.

The 2 rear passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

A 44-year-old male from Norton Shores and a 21-year-old female were sitting in the backseat of the vehicle and both were not wearing their seat belts. They are in critical condition with significant internal and abdominal injuries.

One lane of westbound I-196 remained closed during the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation.