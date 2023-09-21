HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people in Ottawa County who tested positive for West Nile virus remain in the hospital, according to health officials.

As of Thursday, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health said both people were in the hospital. Neither person recently traveled, suggesting they became ill from being bitten by an infected mosquito in West Michigan.

The health department said this is the highest reported number of cases of West Nile virus in Ottawa County since 2018.

In humans, West Nile virus symptoms include headaches, body aches, joint pain and fatigue. About 1 in 150 people infected can develop a serious case, including encephalitis or meningitis. Though it’s rare, West Nile virus can be fatal.

West Nile virus cases usually emerge in late summer and early fall. Health officials reminded people that the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses will continue until the first hard freeze of the season. Storm Team 8 says that usually happens around the first week of October.

You can protect yourself by avoiding mosquito bites:

The state says that as of Sept. 15, six people in Michigan have contracted West Nile this year. Three other people contracted the mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus.