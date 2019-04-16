Ottawa County

2 Ottawa Co. companies to create dozens of jobs

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 06:05 PM EDT

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Hudsonville-area plants are expanding, investing millions and leading to more than 140 new jobs.

The expansions of Royal Technologies and MFP Automation Engineering were announced Tuesday by regional economic development agency Lakeshore Advantage.

Royal Technologies, a plastic injection molding company, is spending $23 million to build a 50,000 square-foot warehouse and a 270,000 square-foot plant, creating 66 jobs. The new facilities will go in on 24 acres on Quincy Street west of 32nd Avenue, neighboring the company's current facility.

MFP, which makes and distributes automation products, is already building a 30,000 square-foot building next to its current building on Central Parkway west of 32nd. Expanded operations should lead to the creation of 75 jobs within two years of the new building getting up and running.

Jamestown Township has OK'd a 12-year tax abatement for both companies to encourage their expansion.

