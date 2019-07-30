2 kids rescued from water at Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were rescued from the water, thanks to bystanders in Ottawa County.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the north pier at Holland State Park.

A 9-year-old from Davison was in the water when he became overwhelmed by the waves. He began to struggle in the water and called out for help, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a 12-year-old girl from Colorado was walking along the shoreline and heard his cries for help.

The girl entered the water to assist, but the boy grabbed onto the 12-year-old, causing her to also struggle in the water, police say.

Deputies say bystanders on the pier were able to throw life rings to the subjects and the children were taken to shore.

Both children were treated on the scene and released to their parents.

Authorities noted there were 3-4 feet waves and red flags were posted at the time of the rescue.