2 kids hospitalized, man jailed after crash

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were taken to the hospital and a man was jailed after a crash in Coopersville Tuesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Blue Oak Drive in the Timberline Estates Mobile Home Community on the south side of town.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, a 35-year-old Coopersville man, told them he was reaching into the back seat when his car left the road and hit a tree.

The two girls in the back seat, an 8-month-old and 3-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, authorities say. The man sustained minor injuries and was also treated at a hospital.

Authorities say neither the man nor the children were belted in when the crash happened.

The man was jailed on misdemeanors Tuesday, though a release did not list precisely what those charges are.

