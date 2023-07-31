HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were arrested after a reported domestic assault ended with a police chase Sunday evening in Holland Township.

Around 9:15 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 112th Avenue near Riley Street after receiving a report about a domestic assault.

While deputies were on the way, the suspect was picked up by a friend, and the pair left the scene.

Responding deputies found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver sped off and a short chase took place. The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant at the intersection of 104th Avenue and Alice Street.

Both the driver and the suspect ran off. The sheriff’s office said the 16-year-olds were taken into custody. The suspect was found with a firearm in his possession. They are being held in the Ottawa County Youth Home.

The case remains under investigation.