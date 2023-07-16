ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Suspects led deputies on a chase through Allendale Township Sunday morning that ended in a crash.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office got a report of “suspicious” people looking in and trying to open vehicles, according to a release. Another caller tipped deputies off to three vehicles, a Kia, a Jeep and a Tahoe, leaving the area of 74th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive after trying to get into vehicles in the neighborhood.

Nearby deputies started following the vehicles, which continued east on Lake Michigan Drive. Once the chase got up to speeds over 110 mph and the suspects started driving erratically, deputies stopped chasing them.

The Jeep turned off onto 48th Avenue and tried to turn east on Fillmore Street. Instead, it crashed and hit a house on the corner of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue. The suspects in the vehicle ran on foot. Deputies chased them and eventually took the suspects into custody.

The two suspects are juveniles, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. They were booked into the Ottawa County juvenile detention center on charges that include home invasion, unlawful driving away an automobile, fleeing and eluding and larceny from vehicles.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash. One suspect was taken to the hospital for stitches on a finger cut before being lodged in jail, deputies said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.