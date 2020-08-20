2 injured in Zeeland Township crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Zeeland Township that involved a motorcycle and a car.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 64th Avenue.

Deputies say a 17-year-old of Hudsonville was driving a car north on 64th Avenue and stopped at a stop sign. The driver then turned east onto Chicago Drive and into the path of a motorcycle that was going east on Chicago Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old man of Lakeland, Florida, and a 49-year-old woman passenger from Zeeland were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were alert and conscious at the scene, authorities say.

Deputies say both people on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.

It was determined that the 17-year-old was at fault and was issued a citation.