2 injured in wrong-way crash in Jenison

Authorities on the scene of a wrong way crash in Jenison Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 88-year-old man was critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Jenison Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7:20 a.m. Friday for a report of a crash near the intersection of Chicago and Cottonwood drives.

Deputies say a Toyota Sienna, driven by the 88-year-old Jenison man, was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of Chicago Drive when it struck an eastbound Honda CRV.

The Jenison man was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated by Georgetown Township firefighters. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 27-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries that deputies said are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.