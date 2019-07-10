2 injured in truck-motorcycle crash on I-96

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle on I-96 near Marne Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near 16th Avenue in Wright Township, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch.

Dispatchers said a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the crash, though further details were not immediately available.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the truck were taken to a hospital. It was not known Tuesday night how seriously they were hurt.

