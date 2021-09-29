2 injured in tractor-vehicle crash near Ravenna

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor near Ravenna Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Gooding Street in Chester Township, southwest of Ravenna.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but the sheriff’s office their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time. The extent of the other person’s injuries is not known.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said more details about the crash would be released at a later time.