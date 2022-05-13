CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a crash involving a tractor near Coopersville early Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Harding Street near the intersection of 16th Avenue in Chester Township.

Investigators said a Chevy Equinox, driven by a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was heading westbound on Harding when she struck the rear of a farm tractor pulling an agricultural sprayer. The crash caused both vehicles to roll, and both drivers were pinned inside their vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not life-threatening.

The 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman was cited for not being able to stop within a safe distance, according to the sheriff’s office.