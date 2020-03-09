2 injured in stabbing near Grand Haven; suspect arrested

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after a stabbing that injured two people near Grand Haven early Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 2:30 a.m. for a report of two people who were stabbed outside a house on Pinewood Drive in Grand Haven Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, investigators found two people — a 31-year-old White Cloud man and 51-year-old Grand Haven Township man — were stabbed and the suspect had left the scene.

One of the victims taken to the hospital for treatment of a knife wound to the arm. The second did not seek medial attention. Both of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was found driving in the Allendale area and taken into custody during a traffic stop, according to an OCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name.

The incident remains under investigation.

