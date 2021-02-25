2 injured in Spring Lake Township crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a car crash in the village of Spring Lake Thursday.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. on West Exchange Street and South Park Street.

Ottawa County deputies say an 80-year-old woman was driving south on Park Street when she stopped at the stop sign on Exchange Street. The car then pulled into the intersection and crashed into another vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old, that was going eastbound.

The driver and a passenger in the first car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was injured in the second car.