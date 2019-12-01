2 injured in Ottawa Co. crash expected to be OK

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured but expected to be OK after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stanton Street and 120th Avenue in Olive Township.

Deputies say a 23-year-old Zeeland Township man was driving his 2008 Audi south on 120th Avenue when he made a left turn to eastbound Stanton Street.

As he was turning, he didn’t stop for northbound traffic and was struck by a 2005 Subaru driven by a 35-year-old man from the Grand Haven-area, deputies say.

Two passengers in the Audi were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. They are expected to be OK, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The intersection was closed for nearly an hour as crews treated patients and removed the vehicles from the road.