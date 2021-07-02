2 injured in motorcycle crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Grand Haven Township Friday.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive just west of US-31.

A 38-year-old woman was making a U-turn when a motorcycle hit her car, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The motorcyclist and his female passenger, both from West Olive, were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

It said the motorcyclist was ticketed for failure to yield.

Part of the roadway was closed for 30 minutes for investigation and clean up.