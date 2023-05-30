GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcycle crash in Georgetown Township Tuesday afternoon injured two people and sent one to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Port Sheldon Street near Chicago Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old Walker man was headed east on Port Sheldon Street when it ran over “loose material” on the road, deputies said.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle, driving off the road and running into the guardrail on the shoulder. It fell over and the driver and passenger, a 31-year-old Walker woman, were both thrown from the motorcycle, according to deputies.

Neither of them were wearing helmets, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and the passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The crash is still being investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.