2 injured in Hudsonville crash

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a car crash in Hudsonville Sunday afternoon, Ottawa County deputies say.

It happened around 1 p.m. on I-196 near 32nd Avenue.

Deputies say a Chevy Equinox, driven by a man of Clarkston, was driving westbound on I-196 in the passing lane of traffic, which was slowing down.

A Honda sedan, driven by a man of Oklahoma, was driving behind the Equinox. The sedan did not slowdown in time and rear ended the Equinox.

The driver and passenger in the sedan were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

No one was injured in the Equinox.