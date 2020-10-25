2 injured in high speed crash

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Ottawa County Sheriffs were called to a 2-car accident in Zeeland Township Friday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 64th Ave and Chicago Drive where they found a 20-year-old woman from Holland had rear ended a 63-year-old woman from Saugatuck.

Both drivers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Police believe alcohol to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.