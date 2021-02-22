2 injured in head-on crash near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash near Zeeland Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly before 7 a.m. on 64th Avenue near the Perry Street intersection in Zeeland Township.

Investigators say a 2013 Buick Enclave was heading northbound on 64th when the driver lost control, crossed the center line then collided with an oncoming Honda.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.