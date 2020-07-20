2 injured in Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three cars in Georgetown Township Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:25 p.m. near Baldwin Street and Cottonwood Drive.

Deputies say a 20-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Baldwin Street when he says he took his eyes off the road to look at Snapchat on his phone and adjust the radio. While doing so, he lost control and hit a car driven by a 71-year-old woman with a 80-year-old man passenger.

Investigators say the pickup truck went off the road north on Baldwin Street. It also hit four construction barrels on the sidewalk and a road sign. The pickup truck slid over a curb and into a Walgreens parking lot where it hit another car.

The owner of the car in the Walgreens parking lot just parked his car and was walking away at the time of that crash.

The driver and passenger in the second car were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but deputies don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.