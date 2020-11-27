2 injured in Georgetown Township crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash in Georgetown Township Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man of Grand Rapids was driving a Pontiac west on Chicago Drive at Main Street when he had a green life.

A 20-year-old women of Saginaw, driving a Dodge Stratus, tried to turn north onto Main Street and went into the path of the westbound car causing the crash.

The driver in the Stratus and a passenger in the Pontiac were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Stratus was ticketed for failing to yield to the right of way.

