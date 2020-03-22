Closings & Delays
2 injured in crash on I-96 near Marne

Ottawa County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-96 near Marne Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes east of the off-ramp to Ironwood Drive in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound driver lost control, hitting the median barrier.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, both of Cedar Springs, were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

