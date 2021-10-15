2 injured in crash near Nunica; overturned semi blocks WB M-104

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash near Nunica Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 10 a.m. for a report of a crash near the intersection of M-104 and M-231 in Crockery Township, east of Grand Haven.

Investigators say a semi-truck was heading westbound on M-104 when the driver did not stop for a red light at the intersection, hitting a southbound SUV.

The crash caused the semi-truck to roll onto its side, blocking both westbound lanes of M-104. The lanes are closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.