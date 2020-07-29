2 injured in crash near Holland

Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash near Holland Wednesday.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Riley Street and 128th Avenue in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office says a driver turning left from westbound Riley onto 128th pulled into the path of an eastbound SUV.

Both drivers — a 25-year-old Marquette woman in the westbound vehicle and a 56-year-old Holland man in the eastbound vehicle — were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

