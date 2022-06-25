HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash near Holland Saturday evening.

It happened at 7:37 p.m. on Adams Street at 104th Avenue in Holland Township.

Deputies say a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man, driving a 2018 Jeep Compass westbound on Adams Street, struck a Subaru driven by a 35-year-old woman from Dorr after running through multiple red traffic signals.

The driver of the Jeep Compass sustained minor injuries.

The Subaru driver sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. A 7-month-old child in the driver’s car was not injured.

The crash was assisted by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Holland Township Fire.