2 injured in crash near Coopersville involving semi

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash happened on I-96 near Coopersville after a semi-truck driver tried to make an illegal turn Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa County deputies say.

Deputies say the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on I-96 in Polkton Township, just two miles from Coopersville.

They say a 32-year-old man was driving westbound on I-96 in a semi-truck when he slowed down to turn into an authorized vehicle median crossing. A Chevrolet Impala hit the truck from behind.

Both the driver of the Impala, a 52-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 60-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The semi-truck driver was issued a ticket for using the median.