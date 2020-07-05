2 injured in Ottawa County crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash in Ottawa County’s Robinson Township Saturday evening, deputies say.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on North Cedar Drive near 108th Avenue.

Deputies say a 55-year-old of Grand Haven was driving east on North Cedar Drive and failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the road and hit a tree.

The passenger of the car, a 47-year-old of Texas, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Deputies don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.