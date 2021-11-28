2 injured in crash in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash in Ottawa County late Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happed at 11:24 a.m. on US-31 at Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township.

Deputies say a Ford Explorer was traveling south on US-31 and was hit from behind by a GMC Acadia while stopping at a red light.

The driver of the explorer was transported to Holland hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC was also transported to Holland hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound US-31 was closed for one hour for cleanup and investigation. All lanes have been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

