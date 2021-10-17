2 injured in crash in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was seriously injured and another woman sustained minor injuries in a crash in Georgetown Township Sunday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happed around 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Cottonwood Drive. Deputies say a 50-year-old Rockford woman was westbound on Chicago Drive when she ran a red light at Cottonwood Drive. Her SUV hit two other vehicles that had a green light, a southbound SUV driven by a 42-year-old Jenison woman and a northbound car driven by a 43-year-old Coopersville man.

The woman from Rockford had to be freed by firefighters before she was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries. She was later listed in stable condition.

The Jenison woman reported injuries and sought her own medical care, the sheriff’s office said.

A Sunday release did not mention any injuries to the Coopersville man.

The Rockford woman was cited, the sheriff’s office said.