ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured after a police chase ended with a crash near Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle. The driver did not stop and drove away northbound on 56th Avenue and then lost control when the road turned gravel just north of Byron Road.

The vehicle went into a ditch and then rolled into a field, according to OCSO.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

They were not wearing seatbelts, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office has not released their names pending further investigation.