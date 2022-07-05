PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a tree in Port Sheldon Township Monday night.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a car crashing into a tree around 9:45 p.m. on Lakeshore Dr. north of Forest Lake Dr. Police said that a 2010 Ford Fusion was heading north bound on Lakeshore Dr. and failed to turn on the curve. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the east and crashed into a large tree.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle and hurt. The 18 year old female from Zeeland and a 19 year old female from Zeeland were both transported by AMR ambulance with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or silent observer at Toll Free: (877) 88-SILENT or (877) 887-4536.

The incident remains under investigation.