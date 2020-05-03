2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Holland Township Sunday afternoon, deputies say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and James Street.

Deputies say a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 38-year-old man, was driving south on 120th Avenue when it tried to make a left turn onto James Street. When the car turned, it collided into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driven by a 41-year-old man.

The motorcycle was driving north on James Street, through the intersection on a green light at the time of the crash.

Deputies say the impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to propel backwards into a third car, an Audi.

The Audi, driven by a 20-year-old woman, was in the left turn lane of the intersection going south.

Deputies say the driver of the Grand Cherokee said he didn’t see the motorcycle before attempting to make the left turn.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time and were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Deputies say they were both wearing helmets.

The driver and passengers in the Grand Cherokee and Audi did not sustain any injuries.