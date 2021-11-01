2 injured in 3-car crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people, including a 6-year-old boy, were injured in a three-car crash near Holland Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 144th Avenue and Quincy Street in Holland Township.

Investigators say a 2012 Audi, driven by a 21-year-old Holland man, was heading northbound when it slowed for a dog near the side of the roadway. A 2011 Nissan, driven by a 39-year-old Holland woman, was not able to stop in time and rear-ended the Audi. The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to cross the center line and hit a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan and a passenger, a 6-year-old boy, had to be extricated from the car. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.