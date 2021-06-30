2 injured after rollover crash in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman went to the hospital after a rollover crash near Allendale Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fillmore Street and 68th Avenue.

A 31-year-old man from Hudsonville was turning onto Fillmore Street from 68th Avenue when he hit another car, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The crash caused the other car to roll over, the sheriff’s office said.

Both the driver, a 78-year-old man from Allendale, and the passenger, a 75-year-old woman from Allendale, were injured. The woman was brought to the hospital in stable condition and the man was treated and released at the scene, authorities say.

Deputies ticketed the 31-year-old for failing to yield causing a crash, the sheriff’s office said.