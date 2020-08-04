2 injured after road rage crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident ended in a crash near Grand Haven Monday, injuring two people.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on northbound US-31 at Pierce Street in Grand Haven Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told investigators that both vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed when they crashed.

It started when both drivers got into a road rage incident in Holland Township which continued north to where the crash happened, according to an OCSO news release.

A white Chevy Uplander, driven by a 50-year-old Holland man, was in the right lane and a grey Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 19-year-old Grand Haven man, was in the passing lane. The Uplander swerved into the passing lane in front of the Passat then hit his breaks, causing the Passat to lose control, the release said.

Both vehicles went off the roadway. The Uplander rolled over several times before stopping in the ditch on the east side of the roadway.

Evidence at the scene shows both vehicles hit each other at some point.

The 50-year-old driver of the Uplander and a 20-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office says are not considered life-threatening.

The 19-year-old driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call at OCSO at 616.738.4000.