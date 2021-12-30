2 injured after crash near Hudsonville

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was brought to the hospital after a crash near Hudsonville Thursday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fillmore Street and 68th Avenue in Allendale Township.

A 28-year-old man from Bailey was driving eastbound on Fillmore Street and stopped for the stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he then began to turn north onto 68th Avenue when a 34-year-old woman from Jenison driving westbound failed to stop at the stop sign and hit his car on the passenger side.

The woman was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says the man reported minor injuries but refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.