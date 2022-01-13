2 injured in crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash near Holland Thursday morning.

It happened at 7:22 a.m. on Ottogan Street near Knollwood Parkway in Holland Township.

Deputies say a 39-year-old Holland woman driving a Pontiac Sedan was traveling eastbound on Ottogan Road when she crossed the centerline hitting a Ford F-150 head on.

The woman was hurt — though authorities didn’t immediate have much information about the nature of her injuries — and was transported to an area hospital, police say.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 51-year-old Byron Center man, suffered a broken hand.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office.