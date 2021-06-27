2 injured after car crash in Allendale

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a car crash near the intersection of 48th Ave and Lake Michigan Dr early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived on scene around 4:47 a.m. to find that a 22-year-old woman from Grand Rapids in a 2006 Buick Rendezvous drove through a blinking red light as she was crossing the intersection on 48th Ave, then hit a 22-year-old woman from Allendale in a 2017 Mazda who was traveling westbound on Lake Michigan Dr and had a blinking yellow light.

The front seat passenger in the Buick Rendezvous, a 20-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital by ambulance where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

The 22-year-old woman from Allendale who drove the Mazda also received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, but chose to take private transport to a hospital instead of being taken by ambulance.

It is unclear at this time if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation by the OCSO.

