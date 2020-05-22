2 injured after boat hits large wave, stalls on Lake MI

Closings & Delays
Ottawa County

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured when the boat they were on encountered rough waters on Lake Michigan Thursday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 10:30 p.m. to the Pigeon Lake access for a report of injuries on a boat about a half-mile out on Lake Michigan.

Investigators believe the 25-foot powerboat, driven by a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man, was going about 30 knots an hour when it encountered rough waters.

Four people were on the boat when it stalled out after hitting a large wave. Two of them were thrust forward in the vessel and received injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to an OCSO news release.

The boat was towed back to Pigeon Lake, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

