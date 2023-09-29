TALLAMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a 3-year-old girl were hurt in a Friday morning crash in Tallamadge Township.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Sessions Drive after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a semi-truck, driven by a 28-year-old Clarksville man, was heading westbound on Lake Michigan Drive and began turning right into a private drive. As the semi was turning, a sedan, driven by a 33-year-old Grand Rapids woman, drove into the right side of the semi.

The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury. The sheriff’s office said that the passenger in her vehicle, a 3-year-old girl, was not secured in her car seat properly and received minor injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.