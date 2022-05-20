PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are in the hospital after a Friday afternoon rollover crash on US-31 in Port Sheldon Township.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of US-31 and Croswell Street for a two-vehicle rollover crash with one driver trapped inside his vehicle.

Responding deputies learned that a black GMC Sierra, driven by a 21-year-old Holland man, had turned north onto US-31 from Croswell Street and was rear-ended by a gray Ford Focus which caused the truck to roll into the median. The Ford, driven by a 24-year-old Grand Haven man, was traveling a a “high rate of speed” at the time of the crash.

The Holland man has to be extracted from the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Deputies said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Northbound US-31 was shut down for about 30 minutes while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.