WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-96 near Coopersville.

Just after noon, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to I-96 near 48th Street for a rollover crash.

The sheriff said that two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unknonw.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The right lane of I-96 was closed in the area while crews investigated and cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.