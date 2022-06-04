POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were hurt in a Friday evening rollover crash on I-96 in Polkton Township.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to I-96 near 88th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by a 23-year-old South Lyon man, was traveling west on I-96. The South Lyon man was distracted and sideswiped a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu causing it to roll. Once the Malibu stopped rolling, it was hit by a 2016 Lincoln, driven by a 64-year-old Grand Haven.

The South Lyon man and the driver of the Malibu, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man, were no hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The passengers of the Malibu, a 17-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.