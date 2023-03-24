HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a Friday morning crash in Holland Township.

Around 11:50 a.m., a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a crash at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and North River Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said a 1994 Geo Prizm, driven by a 43-year-old Holland man, was at the intersection with a blinking yellow light turning onto northbound River Avenue. The driver “did not see” a westbound 2010 GMC Yukon, which had a green light, and crashed into the SUV.

The passenger of the Prizm, a 30-year-old Holland woman, had to be pulled from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Yukon, a 41-year-old Alto woman, was also hurt and taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.