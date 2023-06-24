BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women are in the hospital after a Saturday morning crash in Blendon Township.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 96th Avenue and New Holland Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old Holland woman, was heading eastbound on New Holland and didn’t stop at the stop sign. She crashed with a northbound vehicle, driven by a 54-year-old Zeeland woman. Both vehicles left the roadway and crashed into a power pole and stop sign.

The sheriff’s office said the power pole dropped power lines onto the roadway. It was closed while Consumer’s Energy cleared the scene.

The Ottawa County Road Commission has since replaced the stop sign.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with internal injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.